LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.02 13.85 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.04  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.89 13.75 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.17 14.10 
United Farmers Red Oak5.82 13.65 
United Farmers Creston 5.80 13.50 
United Farmers Essex 5.80 13.60 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.02 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.79 13.65 
Gavilon/Creston5.82 13.55 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.90 13.70 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.88 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.72 13.69 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.11 13.75 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.02 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.10 13.39-13.94 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.94 
Poet Energy, Corning5.82 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.89 13.65 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.64 13.40 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.78 13.50 

