LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.43 5.31 14.85 13.43 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.50 5.54 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.33 5.27 XXX13.23 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.58 5.41 15.08 13.58 
United Farmers Red Oak6.48 5.22 14.88 13.23 
United Farmers Creston 6.48 5.19 14.68 13.18 
United Farmers Essex 6.43 5.22 14.88 13.18 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.48 5.59 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.39 5.30 14.94 13.24 
Gavilon/Creston6.49 5.30 14.79 13.28 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.41 5.32 14.89 13.29 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.43 5.36 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.21 4.93 14.37 13.00 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.68 5.58 14.53 13.83 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.48 5.39 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.31-6.37 XXX 14.34-14.74 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.08 13.43 
Poet Energy, Corning6.48 5.29 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.43 5.32 14.73 13.28 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.10 5.06 14.53 13.11 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.38 5.28 14.75 13.23 

