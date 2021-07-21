LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.425.38 14.5013.50 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.47 5.49XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.42 5.37XXX13.30
Kansas City/Bartlett6.62 5.50 14.9013.65 
United Farmers Red Oak6.52 5.3214.54 13.30
United Farmers Creston 6.44 5.29 14.34 13.25
United Farmers Essex 6.47 5.3214.5413.25 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.52 5.68XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.415.38 14.6513.30 
Gavilon/Creston6.515.38 14.4013.25 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.415.40 14.6013.35 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.37 5.46 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.41 5.18 14.40 13.26
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.71 5.68 13.89 13.89 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.48 5.48 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.41-6.49 XXX 14.28-14.98 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.94 13.49 
Poet Energy, Corning6.575.48 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.475.41 14.49 13.35
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.14 5.16 14.50 13.18 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.36 5.37 14.67 13.29 

