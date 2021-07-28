LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.29 5.19 13.73 13.21 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.34 5.29 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.19 5.17 XXX13.01 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.44 5.31 XXX 13.36 
United Farmers Red Oak6.29 5.12 14.25 13.01 
United Farmers Creston 6.21 5.09 14.00 12.96 
United Farmers Essex 6.24 5.12 14.25 12.96 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.29 5.49 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.10 5.20 14.26 13.01 
Gavilon/Creston6.20 5.20 13.91 13.01 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.15 5.22 14.06 13.06 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.14 5.26 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.05 4.96 13.59  12.99 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.49 5.49 13.61 13.61 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.28 5.29 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.18-6.33 XXX 13.74-14.44 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.46 13.21 
Poet Energy, Corning6.34 5.29 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.22 5.22 13.96 13.06 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.91 4.96 13.81 12.89 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.14 5.18 14.17 13.01 

