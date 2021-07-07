LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.20 5.03 14.17 12.87 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.22 5.26 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.08 4.99 XXX12.67 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.28 5.13 14.22 13.02 
United Farmers Red Oak6.23 4.94 13.92 12.67 
United Farmers Creston 6.23 4.91 13.82 12.62 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.23 5.31 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.14 5.02 14.11 12.71 
Gavilon/Creston6.09 5.02 13.96 12.66 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.19 5.04 14.11 12.76 
Green Plains Essex6.18 4.91 13.67 12.52 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins XXX XXX XXX XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.18 5.08 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.19 4.89 14.07 12.73 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.43 5.31 13.66 13.27 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.18 5.11 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.32 XXX 13.64 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.16 12.87 
Poet Energy, Corning6.23 5.01 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.26 5.04 13.87 12.72 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.90 4.78 13.78 12.55 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.07 5.00 13.88 12.67 

