LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.80 5.42 14.30 12.93 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.80 5.68 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.73 5.41 XXX12.83 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.98 5.54 14.57 13.18 
United Farmers Red Oak6.73 5.36 14.49 12.83 
United Farmers Creston 6.65 5.33 14.39 12.78 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.85 5.64 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.80 5.43 14.53 12.79 
Gavilon/Creston6.73 5.55 14.43 12.82 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.74 5.45 14.53 12.84 
Green Plains Essex6.73 5.33 14.59 12.68 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.70 5.18 14.39 12.63 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.90 5.50 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.76 5.30 14.57 13.09 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.73 5.72 14.02 13.43 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.81 5.53 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.74-6.75 XXX 14.46-14.85 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.68 13.03 
Poet Energy, Corning6.83 5.42 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.78 5.42 14.48 12.88 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.46 5.22 14.00 12.71 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.74 5.41 14.46 12.80 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.