|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.80
|5.42
|14.30
|12.93
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.80
|5.68
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.73
|5.41
|XXX
|12.83
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.98
|5.54
|14.57
|13.18
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.73
|5.36
|14.49
|12.83
|United Farmers Creston
|6.65
|5.33
|14.39
|12.78
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.85
|5.64
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.80
|5.43
|14.53
|12.79
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.73
|5.55
|14.43
|12.82
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.74
|5.45
|14.53
|12.84
|Green Plains Essex
|6.73
|5.33
|14.59
|12.68
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|6.70
|5.18
|14.39
|12.63
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.90
|5.50
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.76
|5.30
|14.57
|13.09
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|6.73
|5.72
|14.02
|13.43
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.81
|5.53
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.74-6.75
|XXX
|14.46-14.85
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.68
|13.03
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.83
|5.42
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.78
|5.42
|14.48
|12.88
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.46
|5.22
|14.00
|12.71
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.74
|5.41
|14.46
|12.80
Cash Grain Bids Wednes. June 16, 2021
Morgan Martin
