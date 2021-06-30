LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.76 5.60 14.90 13.59 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.74 5.84 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.64 5.57 XXX13.39 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.89 5.70 14.95 13.74 
United Farmers Red Oak6.74 5.52 14.55 13.39 
United Farmers Creston 6.66 

5.49 

14.45 13.34 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.89 5.88 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.79 5.59 14.63 13.33 
Gavilon/Creston6.64 5.59 14.58 13.28 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.73 5.61 14.70 13.44 
Green Plains Essex6.74 5.49 14.40 13.24 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.69 5.34 14.40 13.19 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.89 5.66 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.24 4.85 13.54 12.44 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.99 5.88 XXX13.99 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.74 5.69 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs634 XXX 13.59-13.89 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.80 13.59 
Poet Energy, Corning6.79 5.58 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.77 5.58 14.50 13.44 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.46 5.38 14.28 13.27 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.69 5.57 14.52 13.39 

