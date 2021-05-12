LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.43 5.63 16.78 13.94 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.56 5.81 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.37 5.61 XXX13.84 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.60 5.75 16.93 14.24 
United Farmers Red Oak7.40 5.56 16.73 13.84 
United Farmers Creston 7.37 5.53 16.63 13.79 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.40 5.53 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.32 5.61 16.78 13.82 
Gavilon/Creston7.36 5.69 16.98 13.79 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.36 5.63 16.90 13.87 
Green Plains Essex7.25 5.53 16.70 13.69 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 7.20 5.38 16.73 13.64 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.45 5.70 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda7.37 5.58 16.39 13.71 
Cargill/Council Bluffs7.14 5.93 16.42 14.43 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.51 5.71 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs7.46-7.60 XXX 16.24-16.74 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 17.02 14.03 
Poet Energy, Corning7.35 5.63 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.47 5.63 16.67 13.89 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.88 5.42 16.53 13.72 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene7.275.60 16.70 13.81 

