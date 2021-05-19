|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.90
|5.09
|15.43
|13.19
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.03
|5.34
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.80
|5.07
|XXX
|13.09
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.08
|5.21
|15.63
|13.44
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.88
|5.02
|15.58
|13.09
|United Farmers Creston
|6.85
|4.99
|15.48
|13.04
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.93
|5.09
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.81
|5.12
|15.78
|13.12
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.80
|5.17
|15.63
|13.04
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.82
|5.11
|15.78
|13.14
|Green Plains Essex
|6.68
|4.99
|15.65
|12.94
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|6.63
|4.84
|15.68
|12.89
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.88
|5.16
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.62
|4.84
|15.84
|13.19
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|6.58
|5.39
|15.38
|13.69
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.03
|5.17
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.85-7.03
|XXX
|15.84-16.14
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.78
|13.29
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.78
|5.09
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.90
|5.09
|15.63
|13.14
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.31
|4.88
|15.18
|12.97
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.74
|5.07
|15.50
|13.06
Cash Grain Bids Wednes. May 19, 2021
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Clarinda board hears grievances against superintendent
- Shenandoah Police arrest 2 on sexual assault charges
- Page County suspect booked on probation violation
- Clarinda prison inmate dead from suspected suicide
- Bedford woman arrested on NW Missouri warrant
- Red Oak man arrested for burglary, drug possession
- Omaha suspects face Mills County drug charges
- Roger Erickson, 71, of Shenandoah, Iowa
- Villisca man jailed on Mills County warrant
- A new business brings a good taste for the Stanton community
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
May 19
-
May 19
-
May 20
-
May 20
-
May 22
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 24
-
May 25
-
May 25