LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.90 5.09 15.43 13.19 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.03 5.34 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.80 5.07 XXX13.09 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.08 5.21 15.63 13.44 
United Farmers Red Oak6.88 5.02 15.58 13.09 
United Farmers Creston 6.85 4.99 15.48 13.04 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.93 5.09 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.81 5.12 15.78 13.12 
Gavilon/Creston6.80 5.17 15.63 13.04
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.825.1115.78 13.14 
Green Plains Essex6.68 4.99 15.65 12.94 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.63 4.84 15.68 12.89 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.88 5.16 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.62 4.84 15.84 13.19 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.58 5.39 15.38 13.69 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.03 5.17 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.85-7.03 XXX 15.84-16.14 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.78 13.29 
Poet Energy, Corning6.78 5.09 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.90 5.09 15.63 13.14 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.31 4.88 15.18 12.97 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.74 5.07 15.50 13.06 

