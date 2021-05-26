|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.57
|4.91
|15.09
|12.97
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.65
|5.16
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.47
|4.89
|XXX
|12.87
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.75
|5.03
|15.19
|13.22
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.45
|4.84
|15.14
|12.87
|United Farmers Creston
|6.42
|4.81
|15.04
|12.82
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.59
|4.91
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.45
|4.91
|15.29
|12.87
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.45
|4.99
|15.19
|12.82
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.49
|4.93
|15.39
|12.92
|Green Plains Essex
|6.35
|4.81
|15.14
|12.72
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|6.30
|4.66
|14.93
|12.67
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.55
|4.98
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.31
|4.66
|15.17
|12.87
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|6.24
|5.20
|15.03
|13.47
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.65
|5.01
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.47-6.62
|XXX
|15.11-15.46
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Energy, Corning
|15.38
|13.07
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.57
|4.91
|15.18
|12.92
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.98
|4.70
|14.84
|12.75
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|6.42
|4.88
|15.15
|12.84
Cash Grain Bids Wednes. May 26, 2021
Morgan Martin
