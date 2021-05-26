LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.57 4.91 15.09 12.97 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.65 5.16 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.47 4.89 XXX12.87 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.75 5.03 15.19 13.22 
United Farmers Red Oak6.45 4.84 15.14 12.87 
United Farmers Creston 6.42 4.81 15.04 12.82 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.59 4.91 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.45 4.91 15.29 12.87 
Gavilon/Creston6.45 4.99 15.19 12.82 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.49 4.93 15.39 12.92 
Green Plains Essex6.35 4.81 15.14 12.72 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.30 4.66 14.93 12.67 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.55 4.98 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.31 4.66 15.17 12.87 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.24 5.20 15.03 13.47 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.65 5.01 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.47-6.62 XXX 15.11-15.46 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX   
Poet Energy, Corning15.38 13.07 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.57 4.91 15.18 12.92 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.98 4.70 14.84 12.75 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.42 4.88 15.15 12.84 

