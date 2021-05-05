LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.34 5.75 15.92 13.38 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.39 5.90 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.31 5.73 XXX13.23 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.54 5.85 15.97 13.63 
United Farmers Red Oak7.24 5.68 15.72 13.23 
United Farmers Creston 7.26 5.65 15.62 13.18 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.23 5.65 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.21 5.75 15.77 13.23 
Gavilon/Creston7.29 4.49 15.92 13.21 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.25 5.75 15.87 13.28 
Green Plains Essex7.19 5.65 15.69 13.08 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 7.14 5.50 15.72 13.03 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.34 5.82 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda7.00 5.38 15.51 13.05 
Cargill/Council Bluffs7.08 6.04 15.42 13.82 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.39 5.83 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs7.16-7.26 XXX 15.48-15.98 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.02 13.42 
Poet Energy, Corning7.33 5.75 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.33 5.75 15.67 13.28 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.82 5.54 15.52 13.11 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene7.18 5.72 15.69 13.20 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.