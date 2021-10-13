LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.82 5.20 11.65 11.93 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.00 5.26 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.89 5.04 11.50XXX 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.12 5.36 11.93 12.11 
United Farmers Red Oak4.84 5.03 11.50 11.71 
United Farmers Creston 4.82 4.99 11.35 11.66 
United Farmers Essex 4.84 5.01 11.45 11.66 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.64 5.13 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.83 XXX 11.47 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston4.865.02 11.42 11.62 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.83XXX11.54 XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.97 5.07 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.59XXX11.36 XXX 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.97 5.24 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.1250-5.1750 XXX 11.7425-11.7825 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 11.95XXX
Poet Energy, Corning4.92 5.15 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.87 5.09 11.45 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.58 XXX 11.30 XXX 
Heartland Co-op Randolph4.84 4.84 11.45 11.45 

