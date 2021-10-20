|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.11
|5.43
|12.17
|12.41
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.31
|5.50
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.16
|5.32
|12.06
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.44
|5.59
|12.45
|12.59
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.11
|5.25
|11.96
|12.18
|United Farmers Creston
|5.09
|5.23
|11.86
|12.13
|United Farmers Essex
|5.11
|5.25
|11.91
|12.13
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|4.99
|5.36
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.12
|XXX
|11.96
|XXX
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.15
|5.30
|11.91
|12.09
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.15
|XXX
|12.06
|XXX
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.24
|5.33
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|4.86
|XXX
|11.85
|XXX
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|5.20
|XXX
|12.01
|12.19
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.27
|5.48
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.20-5.28
|XXX
|12.03
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|12.20
|12.39
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.19
|5.38
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.14
|5.35
|11.95
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.85
|XXX
|11.84
|XXX
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.11
|5.11
|11.89
|11.89
Cash Grain Bids Wednes. Oct. 20, 2021
Morgan Martin
