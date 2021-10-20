LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.11 5.43 12.17 12.41 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.31 5.50 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.16 5.32 12.06XXX 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.44 5.59 12.45 12.59 
United Farmers Red Oak5.11 5.25 11.96 12.18 
United Farmers Creston 5.09 5.23 11.86 12.13 
United Farmers Essex 5.11 5.25 11.91 12.13 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.99 5.36 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.12 XXX 11.96 XXX 
Gavilon/Creston5.155.30 11.91 12.09 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.15XXX 12.06 XXX 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.24 5.33 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.86XXX 11.85 XXX 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.20 XXX 12.01 12.19 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.27 5.48 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.20-5.28 XXX 12.03 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.20 12.39 
Poet Energy, Corning5.19 5.38 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.14 5.35 11.95 XXX 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.85 XXX 11.84 XXX 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.11 5.11 11.89 11.89 

