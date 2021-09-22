|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.10
|4.95
|12.48
|12.48
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.51
5.11
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.94
|4.94
|XXX
|12.33
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.35
|5.15
|12.71
|12.71
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.36
|4.95
|12.48
|12.28
|United Farmers Creston
|5.15
|4.96
|12.23
|12.23
|United Farmers Essex
|5.26
|4.95
|12.48
|12.23
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.15
|4.85
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.26
|4.98
|12.48
|12.23
|Gavilon/Creston
|XXX
|5.01
|XXX
|12.23
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|XXX
|4.98
|XXX
|12.33
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.36
|5.03
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|XXX
|4.84
|12.35
|12.35
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.51
|5.06
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.67
|XXX
|12.64
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|12.72
|12.52
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.07
|5.07
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.10
|5.00
|12.38
|12.33
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.01
|4.71
|12.28
|12.11
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.06
|4.96
|12.28
|12.28
Cash Grain Bids Wednes. Sept. 22, 2021
Morgan Martin
