LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.10 4.95 12.48 12.48 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.51 

5.11 

XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.94 4.94 XXX12.33 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.35 5.15 12.7112.71 
United Farmers Red Oak5.36 4.95 12.48 12.28 
United Farmers Creston 5.15 4.96 12.23 12.23 
United Farmers Essex 5.26 4.95 12.48 12.23 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.15 4.85 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.26 4.98 12.48 12.23 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 5.01 XXX 12.23 
Gavilon/Nebraska CityXXX 4.98 XXX 12.33 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.36 5.03 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXX 4.84 12.35 12.35 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.51 5.06 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.67 XXX 12.64 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.72 12.52 
Poet Energy, Corning5.07 5.07 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.10 5.00 12.38 12.33 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.01 4.71 12.28 12.11 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.06 4.96 12.28 12.28 

