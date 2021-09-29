LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.09 5.09 12.49 12.49 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.47 5.24 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.07 5.07 XXX12.34 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.29 5.29 XXX 12.72 
United Farmers Red Oak5.14 5.09 12.39 12.39 
United Farmers Creston 5.09 5.09 12.24 12.24 
United Farmers Essex 5.14 5.09 12.34 12.34 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.99 4.99 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.19 5.11 12.33 12.23 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 5.14 XXX 12.28 
Gavilon/Nebraska CityXXX 5.11 XXX 12.33 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.49 5.16 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXX 4.84 12.35 12.35 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.39 5.21 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.37 XXX 12.52 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.58 12.58 
Poet Energy, Corning5.24 5.24 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.19 5.14 12.34 12.34 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.90 4.90 12.19 12.19 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.19 5.09 12.31 12.31 

