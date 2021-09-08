LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.40 4.80 12.44 12.44 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.62 4.90 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.20 4.78 XXX12.25 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.40 4.95 XXX 12.59 
United Farmers Red Oak5.45 4.79 12.45 12.25 
United Farmers Creston 5.32 4.80 12.20 12.20
United Farmers Essex 5.45 4.79 12.45 12.20 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.60 4.70 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.46 4.81 12.45 12.20 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 4.86 XXX 12.20 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.26 4.83 12.50 12.30 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.76 4.87 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.84 XXX 12.35 XXX 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.65 4.90 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.70 XXX 12.77 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.79 12.44 
Poet Energy, Corning4.80 4.92 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.35 4.85 12.44 12.29 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.00 4.55 12.25 12.08 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.46 4.80 12.45 12.21 

