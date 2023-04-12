|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.12
|12.77
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.83
|5.35
|14.87
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.81
|5.47
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.75
|n/a
|14.77
|12.53
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.73
|5.31
|14.82
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.84
|5.26
|14.62
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.73
|5.31
|14.77
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.86
|5.55
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.76
|n/a
|14.82
|12.43
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.81
|5.26
|14.92
|12.53
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.76
|n/a
|14.92
|12.58
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.83
|5.51
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.77
|5.10
|14.72
|12.49
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.74
|5.21
|14.82
|12.53
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.77
|5.32
|15.02
|12.73
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.83
|5.48
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.88
|5.35
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.76
|n/a
|14.77
|12.48
Cash Grain Bids Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Morgan Martin
