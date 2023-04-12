LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.12 12.77 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.83 5.35 14.87 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.81 5.47 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.75n/a 14.77 12.53 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.73 5.31 14.82 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.84 5.26 14.62 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.73 5.31 14.77 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.86 5.55 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.76 n/a 14.82 12.43 
Gavilon/Creston6.81 5.26 14.92 12.53 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.76 n/a 14.92 12.58 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.83 5.51 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.77 5.10 14.72 12.49 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.74 5.21 14.82 12.53 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.77 5.32 15.02 12.73 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.83 5.48 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.885.35 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.76 n/a 14.77 12.48 

