LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.18 12.78 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.83 5.43 14.89 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.85 5.56 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.83 n/a 14.84 12.54 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.98 5.63 14.99 12.88 
United Farmers Red Oak6.82 5.38 14.89 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.94 5.33 14.69 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.82 5.38 14.84 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.90 5.63 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.77 n/a 14.89 12.44 
Gavilon/Creston6.92 5.33 14.99 12.54 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.82 n/a 14.99 12.59 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.92 5.58 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.92 5.18 14.78 12.48 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.83 5.33 14.94 12.54 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.90 5.42 15.14 12.74 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.92 5.55 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.94 5.43 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.83 n/a 14.84 12.48 

