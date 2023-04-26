|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.54
|12.36
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.48
|5.23
|14.25
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.51
|5.37
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.47
|n/a
|14.20
|12.12
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.46
|5.19
|14.25
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.58
|5.14
|14.05
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.46
|5.19
|14.20
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.51
|5.43
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.41
|n/a
|14.25
|12.02
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.51
|5.14
|14.25
|12.12
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.46
|n/a
|14.35
|12.17
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.56
|5.39
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.61
|4.98
|14.14
|12.06
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.47
|5.14
|14.30
|12.12
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.54
|5.23
|14.50
|12.32
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.61
|5.36
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.63
|5.23
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.48
|n/a
|14.20
|12.07
Cash Grain Bids Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued until 6 AM Thursday
- Mr. K-State passes away at 93
- Mills County traffic stop leads to drug arrests
- Sidney stabbing victims identified
- Schenck Lake renovation plans unveiled
- Robert D. Wagoner, 75, Clarinda, Iowa
- Severe weather redux in KMAland
- Randy Teeters, 67, New Market, Iowa
- Mills County hit-and-run under investigation
- Tornado watch for all of KMAland until 11 p.m.
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 26
-
Apr 28
-
Apr 28
Anniversaries
-
Apr 27