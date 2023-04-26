LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.54 12.36 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.48 5.23 14.25 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.51 5.37 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.47 n/a 14.20 12.12 
Kansas City/Bartlett n/a n/a n/a n/a
United Farmers Red Oak6.46 5.19 14.25 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.58 5.14 14.05 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.46 5.19 14.20 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.51 5.43 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.41 n/a 14.25 12.02 
Gavilon/Creston6.51 5.14 14.25 12.12 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.46 n/a 14.35 12.17 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.56 5.39 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.61 4.98 14.14 12.06 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.47 5.14 14.30 12.12 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.54 5.23 14.50 12.32 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.61 5.36 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.63 5.23 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.48 n/a 14.20 12.07 

