LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.17 12.86 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.82 5.41 14.98 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.79 5.52 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.75 n/a 14.83 12.61 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.935.61 15.13 12.96 
United Farmers Red Oak6.73 5.36 14.88 n/a
United Farmers Creston 6.81 5.31 14.68 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.73 5.36 14.83 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.82 5.61 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.73 n/a 15.21 12.51 
Gavilon/Creston6.78 5.31 14.83 12.61 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.82 n/a 14.98 12.66 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.88 5.56 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.72 5.15 14.77 12.56 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.76 5.26 14.88 12.61 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.79 5.37 15.08 12.81 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.91 5.51 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.87 5.41 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.73 n/a 14.83 12.56 

