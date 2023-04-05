|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.17
|12.86
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.82
|5.41
|14.98
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.79
|5.52
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.75
|n/a
|14.83
|12.61
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.93
|5.61
|15.13
|12.96
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.73
|5.36
|14.88
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.81
|5.31
|14.68
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.73
|5.36
|14.83
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.82
|5.61
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.73
|n/a
|15.21
|12.51
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.78
|5.31
|14.83
|12.61
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.82
|n/a
|14.98
|12.66
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.88
|5.56
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.72
|5.15
|14.77
|12.56
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.76
|5.26
|14.88
|12.61
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.79
|5.37
|15.08
|12.81
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.91
|5.51
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.87
|5.41
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.73
|n/a
|14.83
|12.56
Cash Grain Bids Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Morgan Martin
