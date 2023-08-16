LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.43 12.83 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.32 4.61 13.83 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.35 4.70 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.30 4.62 13.39 12.44 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.30 4.57 13.04 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.20 4.52 12.84 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.25 4.52 12.94 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.14 4.73 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.20 4.47 13.14 12.54 
Gavilon/Creston5.30 4.54 13.49 12.69 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.20 4.50 13.29 12.54 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.40 4.76 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.24 4.31 13.13 12.73 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.18 4.47 13.14 12.57 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.30 4.57 13.25 12.76 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.20 4.77 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.344.61XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.34 4.61 13.08 12.53 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.