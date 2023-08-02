LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.41 12.81 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.48 4.80 13.56 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.48 4.89 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.38 4.81 13.41 12.41 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.48 4.76 13.01 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.53 4.71 12.81 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.43 4.71 12.91 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craign/a n/a XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.43 4.66 13.21 12.51 
Gavilon/Creston5.58 4.66 n/a 12.51 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.38 4.69 13.26 12.51 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.58 4.96 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a 4.35 n/a 12.71 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.36 4.66 13.11 12.56 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.43 4.76 13.22 12.73 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.43 4.96 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.74 4.80 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.53 4.80 13.06 12.51 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.