|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|13.41
|12.81
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.48
|4.80
|13.56
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.48
|4.89
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.38
|4.81
|13.41
|12.41
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.48
|4.76
|13.01
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|5.53
|4.71
|12.81
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|5.43
|4.71
|12.91
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|n/a
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.43
|4.66
|13.21
|12.51
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.58
|4.66
|n/a
|12.51
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.38
|4.69
|13.26
|12.51
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.58
|4.96
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|n/a
|4.35
|n/a
|12.71
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|5.36
|4.66
|13.11
|12.56
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.43
|4.76
|13.22
|12.73
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.43
|4.96
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|5.74
|4.80
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.53
|4.80
|13.06
|12.51
Cash Grain Bids Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bedford man killed in ATV accident
- Clell Beason, 24, Bedford, Iowa
- Mills County suspect booked for drugs, eluding
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for KMAland
- Clarinda prisoner dies
- Council Bluffs man booked on drug charges in Mills County
- Presenting the 2023 KMAland Baseball Conference Awards
- Red Oak man arrested on assault charge
- Wade M. Schaefer, 49, of Red Oak, Iowa
- Third person dies from Union County accident
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 2
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 3
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
-
Aug 4
Anniversaries
-
Aug 3