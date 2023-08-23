LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.80 13.36 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.31 4.70 13.95 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.41 4.79 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.31 4.71 13.46 12.76 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.36 4.95 14.05 13.00 
United Farmers Red Oak5.36 4.66 13.41 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.16 4.61 13.21 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.31 4.61 13.31 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.36 4.82 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.21 4.56 13.51 12.91 
Gavilon/Creston5.16 4.63 13.76 13.06 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.21 4.59 13.61 12.91 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.46 4.86 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.06 4.40 13.50 13.10 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.24 4.56 13.51 12.94 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.36 4.66 13.62 13.13 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.26 4.86 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.08 4.70 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.31 4.70 13.45 12.86 

