LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.86 13.74 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.07 4.61 14.22 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.27 4.69 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
NEW Cooperative - Red Oak5.11 4.56 13.67 n/a 
NEW Cooperative - Creston 4.91 4.51 13.42 n/a 
NEW Cooperative - Essex 4.96 4.51 13.57 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.21 4.73 XXXXXX
Viterra/Shenandoah5.06 4.51 13.47 13.35 
Viterra/Creston5.01 4.49 13.72 13.17 
Viterra/Nebraska City5.01 4.49 13.72 13.17 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.26 4.76 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda4.86 4.25 13.71 13.26 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph4.96 4.46 13.62 13.20 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.17 4.56 13.73 13.39 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.11 4.76 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning4.84 4.61 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.16 4.61 13.57 13.13 

