LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.28 12.68 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.38 4.74 13.53 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.41 4.82 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.31 4.74 13.29 12.29 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.41 4.69 12.89 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.51 4.64 12.69 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.36 4.64 12.79 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.26 4.89 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.33 4.59 13.00 12.40 
Gavilon/Creston5.51 4.59 13.19 12.44 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.31 4.62 13.14 12.39 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.51 4.89 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a 4.29 n/a 12.58 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.29 4.59 12.99 12.42 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.41 4.69 13.10 12.61 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.31 4.89 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.52 4.74 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.46 4.74 12.93 12.38 

