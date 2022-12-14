LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.00 15.32 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.01  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.78 14.92 
United Farmers Creston 6.89 14.67 
United Farmers Essex 6.78 14.87 
Golden Triangle Craig6.95 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.76 14.82 
Gavilon/Creston6.71 14.82 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.84 15.07 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.01 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.65 14.82 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.79 14.92 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.01 15.07 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.97 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.27 
Poet Energy, Corning6.95 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.85 14.92 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.