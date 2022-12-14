|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.00
|15.32
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.01
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|n/a
|n/a
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.78
|14.92
|United Farmers Creston
|6.89
|14.67
|United Farmers Essex
|6.78
|14.87
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.95
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.76
|14.82
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.71
|14.82
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.84
|15.07
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.01
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.65
|14.82
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.79
|14.92
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.01
|15.07
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.97
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.27
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.95
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.85
|14.92
Cash Grain Bids Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Morgan Martin
