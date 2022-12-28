LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.2815.41 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.41xxx
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.0915.12
Kansas City/Bartlett7.4515.51
United Farmers Red Oak7.0815.12 
United Farmers Creston 7.1614.87 
United Farmers Essex 7.0815.07
Golden Triangle Craig7.23XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.0815.14
Gavilon/Creston6.9315.07
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.1015.25
Green Plains Shenandoah7.30XXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXXXXX
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph7.11XXX
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.3815.20
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.27XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX
Poet Energy, Corning7.16XXX
Scoular/Hancock7.18 15.06

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.