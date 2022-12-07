LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.91 15.32 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.91  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.67 15.12 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.06 15.52 
United Farmers Red Oak6.68 14.87 
United Farmers Creston 6.74 14.62 
United Farmers Essex 6.68 14.82 
Golden Triangle Craig6.86 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.66 14.82 
Gavilon/Creston6.61 14.82 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.74 14.97 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.96 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarindan/a n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.69 14.87 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.91 15.02 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.89 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.27 
Poet Energy, Corning6.84 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.76 14.82 

