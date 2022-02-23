LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.76 5.76 16.46 14.42 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.77 5.92 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.69 5.76 16.31 14.33 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.94 5.96 16.75 14.57 
United Farmers Red Oak6.60 5.71 16.33 14.18 
United Farmers Creston 6.56 5.68 16.10 14.13 
United Farmers Essex 6.58 5.71 16.28 14.13 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.67 5.73 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.62 5.75 16.30 14.20 
Gavilon/Creston6.54 XXX 16.20 14.20 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.66 5.75  16.40 14.35 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.73 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.46 5.59 16.26 14.19 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.66 5.85 16.05 14.33 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.66 5.81 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.66 14.52 
Poet Energy, Corning6.60 5.79 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.65 5.81 16.35 14.17 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.48 5.58 16.20 14.18 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.56 5.71 16.25 14.18 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.