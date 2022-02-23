|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.76
|5.76
|16.46
|14.42
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.77
|5.92
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.69
|5.76
|16.31
|14.33
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.94
|5.96
|16.75
|14.57
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.60
|5.71
|16.33
|14.18
|United Farmers Creston
|6.56
|5.68
|16.10
|14.13
|United Farmers Essex
|6.58
|5.71
|16.28
|14.13
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.67
|5.73
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.62
|5.75
|16.30
|14.20
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.54
|XXX
|16.20
|14.20
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.66
|5.75
|16.40
|14.35
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.73
|XXX
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.46
|5.59
|16.26
|14.19
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|6.66
|5.85
|16.05
|14.33
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.66
|5.81
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.66
|14.52
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.60
|5.79
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.65
|5.81
|16.35
|14.17
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.48
|5.58
|16.20
|14.18
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.56
|5.71
|16.25
|14.18
Cash Grain Bids Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022
Morgan Martin
