LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.01 n/a 15.50 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.19 5.83 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.01 n/a 15.30 n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.33 5.96 15.60 13.30 
United Farmers Red Oak6.96 5.66 15.10 12.95 
United Farmers Creston 6.99 5.63 14.80 12.90 
United Farmers Essex 6.96 5.66 15.05 12.90 
Golden Triangle Craig  XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.93 n/a 15.00 12.90 
Gavilon/Creston6.96 n/a 15.00 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.06 n/a 15.30 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.09 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.91 n/a 15.25 13.00 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.95 5.61 14.96 13.00 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.16 5.72 15.11 13.15 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.16 5.86 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.46 13.30 
Poet Energy, Corning7.13 5.76 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.02 n/a 15.10 n/a 

