|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.91
|n/a
|15.37
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.02
|5.82
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.91
|n/a
|15.30
|13.20
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.16
|5.95
|15.44
|13.45
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.81
|5.60
|14.75
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.94
|5.62
|14.80
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.89
|5.65
|15.02
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.88
|5.83
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.86
|n/a
|15.00
|13.05
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.96
|n/a
|14.90
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.95
|n/a
|15.11
|n/a
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.05
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.81
|n/a
|15.19
|13.15
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.89
|5.60
|15.03
|13.15
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.00
|5.71
|15.18
|13.30
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.06
|5.85
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.39
|13.45
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.99
|5.75
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.88
|n/a
|14.99
|13.15
Cash Grain Bids Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Morgan Martin
