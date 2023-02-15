LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.91 n/a 15.37 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.02 5.82 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.91 n/a 15.30 13.20 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.16 5.95 15.44 13.45 
United Farmers Red Oak6.81 5.60 14.75 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.94 5.6214.80 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.89 5.65 15.02 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.88 5.83 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.86 n/a 15.00 13.05 
Gavilon/Creston6.96 n/a 14.90 n/a
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.95 n/a 15.11 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.05 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.81 n/a 15.19 13.15 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.89 5.60 15.03 13.15 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.00 5.71 15.18 13.30 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.06 5.85 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.39 13.45 
Poet Energy, Corning6.99 5.75 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.88 n/a 14.99 13.15 

