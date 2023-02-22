|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.86
|n/a
|15.45
|13.55
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.00
|5.79
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.89
|n/a
|15.35
|13.41
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.12
|5.92
|15.50
|13.65
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.85
|5.62
|15.22
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.92
|5.59
|14.95
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.85
|5.62
|15.17
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.89
|5.83
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Gavilon/Creston
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.05
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.79
|5.47
|15.29
|13.35
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.87
|5.57
|15.18
|13.36
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.98
|5.68
|15.33
|13.51
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.04
|5.82
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.54
|13.65
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.95
|5.72
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.84
|n/a
|15.15
|13.35
Cash Grain Bids Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect nabbed in Fremont County pursuit
- MO Low-Income Utility Assistance Now Available Year Round
- Donna Marriott, 62, of Braddyville, Iowa
- Emerson woman booked on warrant for child endangerment
- Red Oak man arrested on domestic assault charge
- Heavy snowfall arrives in KMAland
- Presenting the 2023 KMAland Iowa Wrestling Conference Awards
- Maryville woman injured in Nodaway County accident
- Diagonal woman arrested on OWI charge in Creston
- SMC announces new orthopedic team, expansion
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 23
Anniversaries
-
Feb 22
-
Feb 23
-
Feb 24