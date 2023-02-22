LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.86 n/a 15.45 13.55 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.00 5.79 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.89 n/a 15.35 13.41 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.12 5.92 15.50 13.65 
United Farmers Red Oak6.85 5.62 15.22 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.92 5.59 14.95 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.85 5.62 15.17 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.89 5.83 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoahn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Gavilon/Crestonn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska Cityn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.05 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.79 5.47 15.29 13.35 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.87 5.57 15.18 13.36 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.98 5.68 15.33 13.51 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.04 5.82 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.54 13.65 
Poet Energy, Corning6.95 5.72 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.84 n/a 15.15 13.35 

