LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.96 n/a 15.32 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.12 5.83 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.00 n/a 15.24 13.16 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.23 5.95 15.49 13.41 
United Farmers Red Oak6.94 5.66 15.04 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 7.00 5.63
14.74 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.94 5.6614.99  
Golden Triangle Craig6.98 5.80 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.89 n/a 15.00 13.01 
Gavilon/Creston6.99 n/a 14.95 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.99 n/a 15.15 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.07 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.88 n/a 15.24 13.10 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.93 5.61 14.97 13.11 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.09 5.72 15.12 13.26 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.14 5.86 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.33 13.40 
Poet Energy, Corning7.08 5.75 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.97 n/a 14.99 13.11 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.