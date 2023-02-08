|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.96
|n/a
|15.32
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.12
|5.83
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.00
|n/a
|15.24
|13.16
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.23
|5.95
|15.49
|13.41
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.94
|5.66
|15.04
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|7.00
|5.63
|14.74
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.94
|5.66
|14.99
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.98
|5.80
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.89
|n/a
|15.00
|13.01
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.99
|n/a
|14.95
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.99
|n/a
|15.15
|n/a
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.07
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.88
|n/a
|15.24
|13.10
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.93
|5.61
|14.97
|13.11
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.09
|5.72
|15.12
|13.26
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.14
|5.86
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.33
|13.40
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.08
|5.75
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.97
|n/a
|14.99
|13.11
Cash Grain Bids Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Taylor County assessor clerk terminated
- Pair of Mills County suspects arrested on warrants
- 2 suspects face charges in Mills County following Friday arrests
- Sundays With Mike: An open apology to the Kansas City Chiefs
- Alexa Nicole Bragg, 13, Blue Springs, Missouri
- Terry "Kim" Bebout, 68 of Sidney, IA
- Essex home damaged in weekend house fire
- Glenwood man booked on multiple charges
- IA Regulators Require Release of MidAmerican Wind Energy Studies
- Bedford middle school students participate in 'old school challenge'
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 9
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10
-
Feb 10