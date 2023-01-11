LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.81 15.13 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.76 14.83 
United Farmers Creston 6.79 14.58 
United Farmers Essex 6.76 14.78 
Golden Triangle Craig6.86 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.71 14.78 
Gavilon/Creston6.71 14.73 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.83 14.99 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.96 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.66 15.08 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.76 14.86 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.00 15.01 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.98 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.23 
Poet Energy, Corning6.96 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.81 14.83 

