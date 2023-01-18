LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.06 15.34 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.01 15.20 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.96 15.10 
United Farmers Creston 6.96 14.85 
United Farmers Essex 6.96 15.05 
Golden Triangle Craig7.01 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.95 15.10 
Gavilon/Creston6.95 15.05 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.07 15.30 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.16 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.91 15.29 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph7.01 15.10 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.20 15.25 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.19 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.49 
Poet Energy, Corning7.11 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.99 15.14 

