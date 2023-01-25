LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.00 5.53 15.37 13.05 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.15 5.75 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg    
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak6.90 5.53 14.88 12.88 
United Farmers Creston 6.90 5.50 14.63 12.83 
United Farmers Essex 6.90 5.53 14.83 12.83 
Golden Triangle Craig6.95 5.49 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.90 5.48 14.83 12.75 
Gavilon/Creston6.90 n/a 14.83 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.02 n/a 15.08 n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.10 n/a XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.84 5.43 15.07 12.84 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.95 5.53 14.83 12.85 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.14 5.64 14.98 13.00 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.08 5.78 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.27 13.14 
Poet Energy, Corning7.09 5.68 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.92 5.63 14.92 12.85 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.