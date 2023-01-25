|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.00
|5.53
|15.37
|13.05
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.15
|5.75
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.90
|5.53
|14.88
|12.88
|United Farmers Creston
|6.90
|5.50
|14.63
|12.83
|United Farmers Essex
|6.90
|5.53
|14.83
|12.83
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.95
|5.49
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.90
|5.48
|14.83
|12.75
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.90
|n/a
|14.83
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.02
|n/a
|15.08
|n/a
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.10
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.84
|5.43
|15.07
|12.84
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.95
|5.53
|14.83
|12.85
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.14
|5.64
|14.98
|13.00
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.08
|5.78
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.27
|13.14
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.09
|5.68
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.92
|5.63
|14.92
|12.85
Cash Grain Bids Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Morgan Martin
