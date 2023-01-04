LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.79 15.13 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.74 14.89 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.06 15.18 
United Farmers Red Oak6.74 14.74 
United Farmers Creston 6.77 14.49 
United Farmers Essex 6.74 14.69 
Golden Triangle Craig6.89 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.69 14.69 
Gavilon/Creston6.59 14.64 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.81 14.95 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.94 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarindan/a n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.74 14.77 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.01 14.92 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.99 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.13 
Poet Energy, Corning6.90 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.79 14.73 

