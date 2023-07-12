LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.62 12.87 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.31 4.64 14.23 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.41 4.79 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.26 4.64 13.98 12.63 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.31 4.5914.33 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.51 4.54 14.08 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.26 4.54 14.28 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.34 4.84 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.31 4.49 14.28 12.58 
Gavilon/Creston5.51 4.52 14.28 12.62 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.34 4.54 14.38 12.68 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.41 4.79 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.36 4.38 13.97 12.77 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.41 4.49 14.28 12.68 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.46 4.59 14.53 12.83 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.44 4.79 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.66 4.64 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.26 4.64 14.23 12.58 

