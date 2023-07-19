LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.68 13.68 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.10 5.33 14.59 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.16 5.41 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.96 5.33 14.49 13.45 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.25 5.58 14.64 13.74 
United Farmers Red Oak6.06 5.28 14.39 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.21 5.23 14.54 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.01 5.23 14.34 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.03 5.53 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.01 5.18 14.54 13.39 
Gavilon/Creston6.21 5.18 14.69 13.36 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.08 5.23 14.44 13.44 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.11 5.48 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.65 4.88 14.28 13.58 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.94 5.18 14.69 13.47 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.06 5.28 14.84 13.62 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.14 5.48 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.28 5.33 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.10 5.33 14.19 13.39 

