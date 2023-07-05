|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.00
|13.15
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.35
|4.73
|14.70
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.50
|4.89
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.35
|4.69
|14.70
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|5.40
|4.64
|14.65
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|5.35
|4.64
|14.65
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|5.37
|4.93
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.30
|4.59
|14.94
|12.85
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.35
|4.62
|14.82
|12.89
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.35
|4.64
|14.70
|12.95
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.50
|4.89
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|5.33
|4.48
|14.68
|13.05
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|5.38
|4.64
|14.60
|13.00
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.46
|4.74
|14.85
|13.13
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.51
|4.89
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|5.50
|4.73
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.25
|4.73
|14.60
|12.85
Cash Grain Bids Wednesday, July 5, 2023
Morgan Martin
