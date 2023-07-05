LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.00 13.15 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.35 4.73 14.70 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.50 4.89 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak5.35 4.69 14.70 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.40 4.64 14.65 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.35 4.64 14.65 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.37 4.93 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.30 4.59 14.94 12.85 
Gavilon/Creston5.35 4.62 14.82 12.89 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.35 4.64 14.70 12.95 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.50 4.89 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.33 4.48 14.68 13.05 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.38 4.64 14.60 13.00 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.46 4.74 14.85 13.13 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.51 4.89 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.50 4.73 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.25 4.73 14.60 12.85 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.