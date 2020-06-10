LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs 3.16 XXX
 Bunge/Council BluffsXX 8.35
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.22 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.11 8.33
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.06 8.10
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.98 8.12
 Gavilon/Creston 3.03 8.50
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.08 8.23
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.16 8.16
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.13 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex2.86 8.15
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.92 8.15
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.16 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.36 8.60
 Omaha/Council Bluffs3.13-3.17 8.31-8.33
 Poet Energy/Corning3.14 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock3.06 8.10
 St. Joseph/Bartlett3.21 8.40
 United Farmers/Red Oak3.02 8.16
 United Farmers/Creston 3.11 8.21
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.09 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig2.92 8.15