|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.16
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XX
|8.35
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.22
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.11
|8.33
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.06
|8.10
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.98
|8.12
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.03
|8.50
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.08
|8.23
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.16
|8.16
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.13
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.86
|8.15
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.92
|8.15
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.16
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.36
|8.60
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.13-3.17
|8.31-8.33
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.14
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.06
|8.10
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.21
|8.40
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.02
|8.16
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.11
|8.21
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.09
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.92
|8.15
