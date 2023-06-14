LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.93 12.05 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.28 5.30 13.63 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.48 5.45 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.295.29 13.54 11.78
Kansas City/Bartlett6.48 5.49 13.68 12.10 
United Farmers Red Oak6.35 5.24 13.69 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.35 5.19 13.69 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.35 5.19 13.64 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.38 5.49 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.45 n/a 13.84 11.75 
Gavilon/Creston6.48 5.19 14.04 11.80 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.38 5.19 13.84 11.90 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.45 5.44 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a 5.04 n/a 11.90 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.40 5.19 13.74 11.85 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.47 5.29 13.8912.05 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.40 5.44 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.45 5.29 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.30 n/a 13.58 11.70 

