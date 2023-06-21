LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.10 13.37 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.78 6.09 14.80 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.89 6.24 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.67 6.09 14.70 13.12 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.74 6.04 14.80 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.84 5.99 14.75 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.74 5.99 14.75 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.88 6.29 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoahn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Gavilon/Crestonn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska Cityn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.84 6.24 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.63 5.83 14.70 13.27 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.72 5.99 14.85 13.22 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.77 6.09 14.95 13.35 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.89 6.24 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.80 6.09 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancockn/a n/a n/a n/a 

