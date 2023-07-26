LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXXXXX14.5013.90
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.005.2814.4013.65
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.105.57XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.905.2814.2513.55
Kansas City/Bartlett6.105.5914.5013.85
United Farmers Red Oak6.005.3314.2013.53
United Farmers Creston 6.055.2814.0013.53
United Farmers Essex 5.955.2814.1513.53
Golden Triangle Craig5.985.65XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.955.1314.2013.50 
Gavilon/Creston6.105.1314.2013.47
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.955.1614.4013.50 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.155.43XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXXXXXXXXXXX
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.905.1314.2813.55
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.055.2314.4013.72
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.025.62XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.165.29XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.055.3714.0513.50

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.