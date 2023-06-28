LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.26 12.25 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.83 5.18 13.86 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.965.42 14.11 12.30 
United Farmers Red Oak5.81 5.12 13.91 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 5.86 5.07 13.86 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 5.81 5.07 13.86 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig5.785.37XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.76 5.02 13.95 11.95 
Gavilon/Creston5.75 5.05 14.01 11.99 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.81 5.07 13.91 12.10 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.91 5.32 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda5.71 4.91 13.86 12.15 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph5.81 5.07 14.06 12.23 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs5.90 5.17 13.96 12.10 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.93 5.32 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning5.86 5.17 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.71 5.17 13.86 11.95 

