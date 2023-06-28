|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.26
|12.25
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.83
|5.18
|13.86
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.96
|5.42
|14.11
|12.30
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.81
|5.12
|13.91
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|5.86
|5.07
|13.86
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|5.81
|5.07
|13.86
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|5.78
|5.37
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.76
|5.02
|13.95
|11.95
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.75
|5.05
|14.01
|11.99
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.81
|5.07
|13.91
|12.10
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.91
|5.32
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|5.71
|4.91
|13.86
|12.15
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|5.81
|5.07
|14.06
|12.23
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|5.90
|5.17
|13.96
|12.10
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.93
|5.32
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|5.86
|5.17
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.71
|5.17
|13.86
|11.95
Cash Grain Bids Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Morgan Martin
