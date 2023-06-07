LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 13.52 11.43 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.49 5.11 13.32 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a0 n/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a n/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.30 5.06 13.17 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.40 5.01 13.17 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.30 5.01 13.12n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.54 5.31 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.34 n/a 13.32 11.14 
Gavilon/Creston6.44 5.01 13.52 11.19 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.44 n/a 13.32 11.29 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.40 5.26 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarindan/a 4.85 n/a 11.28 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.41 5.01 13.34 11.24 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.52 5.11 13.47 11.44 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.50 5.26 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.43 5.11 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.20 n/a n/a 11.08 

