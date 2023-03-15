LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 15.04 12.99 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.51 5.37 14.94 n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs n/a n/a XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.37 n/a 14.77 12.70 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.64 5.57 15.02 12.95 
United Farmers Red Oak6.47 5.27 14.76 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.47 5.24 14.49 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.47 5.27 14.71 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.56 5.55 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.42 n/a 14.74 12.55 
Gavilon/Creston6.42 5.27 14.59 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.51 n/a 14.89 12.70 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.67 5.42 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.05 5.12 14.74 12.64 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.50 5.22 14.81 12.70 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.53 5.33 14.87 12.85 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.62 5.47 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.51 5.37 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.46 n/a 14.69 12.65 

