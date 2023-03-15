|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.04
|12.99
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.51
|5.37
|14.94
|n/a
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|n/a
|n/a
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.37
|n/a
|14.77
|12.70
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.64
|5.57
|15.02
|12.95
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.47
|5.27
|14.76
|n/a
|United Farmers Creston
|6.47
|5.24
|14.49
|n/a
|United Farmers Essex
|6.47
|5.27
|14.71
|n/a
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.56
|5.55
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.42
|n/a
|14.74
|12.55
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.42
|5.27
|14.59
|n/a
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.51
|n/a
|14.89
|12.70
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.67
|5.42
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.05
|5.12
|14.74
|12.64
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.50
|5.22
|14.81
|12.70
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|6.53
|5.33
|14.87
|12.85
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.62
|5.47
|XXX
|XXX
|Poet Bioethanol, Corning
|6.51
|5.37
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.46
|n/a
|14.69
|12.65
Cash Grain Bids Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Morgan Martin
