LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.35 6.37 16.88 14.68 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.41 6.47 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.17 6.37 16.69 14.53 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.60 6.57 17.13 14.78 
United Farmers Red Oak7.20 6.22 16.59 14.28 
United Farmers Creston 7.15 6.19 16.34 14.23 
United Farmers Essex 7.13 6.22 16.54 14.23 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.11 6.35 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.88 6.22 16.44 14.23 
Gavilon/Creston7.18 XXX 16.39 14.43 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.18 6.34 16.69 14.58 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.05 6.42 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.99 6.07 16.47 14.30 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.26 6.45 16.41 14.58 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.18 6.42 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.93 14.73 
Poet Energy, Corning7.35 6.40 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.10 6.38 16.53 14.38 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.02 6.17 16.44 14.36 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.06 6.30 16.41 14.33 

