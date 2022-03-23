|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.35
|6.37
|16.88
|14.68
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.41
|6.47
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.17
|6.37
|16.69
|14.53
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.60
|6.57
|17.13
|14.78
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.20
|6.22
|16.59
|14.28
|United Farmers Creston
|7.15
|6.19
|16.34
|14.23
|United Farmers Essex
|7.13
|6.22
|16.54
|14.23
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.11
|6.35
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.88
|6.22
|16.44
|14.23
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.18
|XXX
|16.39
|14.43
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.18
|6.34
|16.69
|14.58
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.05
|6.42
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.99
|6.07
|16.47
|14.30
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.26
|6.45
|16.41
|14.58
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.18
|6.42
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.93
|14.73
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.35
|6.40
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.10
|6.38
|16.53
|14.38
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.02
|6.17
|16.44
|14.36
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.06
|6.30
|16.41
|14.33
Cash Grain Bids Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Morgan Martin
