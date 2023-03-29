LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
Bunge/Council BluffsXXX XXX 14.75 12.72 
St. Joseph/Bartlett  n/a n/a n/a n/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.84 5.58 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.75 n/a 14.56 12.48 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.95 5.70 14.81 12.82 
United Farmers Red Oak6.73 5.46 14.54 n/a 
United Farmers Creston 6.76 5.41 14.31 n/a 
United Farmers Essex 6.73 5.46 14.49 n/a 
Golden Triangle Craig6.80 5.70 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.69 n/a 14.62 12.33 
Gavilon/Creston6.76 5.41 14.71 n/a 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.80 n/a 14.77 12.48 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.91 5.66 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.35 5.25 14.62 12.42 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.74 5.36 14.61 12.48 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs6.83 5.47 14.69 12.63 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.91 5.61 XXX XXX
Poet Bioethanol, Corning6.84 5.50 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.74 n/a 14.21 12.42 

