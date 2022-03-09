LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.98 6.02 16.33 14.29 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.98 6.12 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.83 6.02 16.13 14.19 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.18 6.22 16.53 14.44 
United Farmers Red Oak6.93 5.87 16.03 13.94 
United Farmers Creston 6.95 5.84 15.78 13.89 
United Farmers Essex 6.91 5.87 15.98 13.89 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.93 6.00 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.88 5.91 16.03 13.99 
Gavilon/Creston6.93 XXX 16.03 14.09 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.93 5.9816.2314.24
Green Plains Shenandoah6.98 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.73 5.71 15.92 13.95 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.11 6.19 16.18 14.33 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.83 6.07 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.38 14.38 
Poet Energy, Corning7.08 6.02 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.83 6.03 15.98 14.04 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.65 5.82 15.88 14.02 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.72 5.95 15.83 13.99 

